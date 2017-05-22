Ding Ding! Burgers Duke It Out To Be Crowned Philly’s Best

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was nearly impossible to walk out of XFINITY Live! hungry Sunday during the 7th annual Philly Burger Brawl.

You could hear and smell the burgers sizzling on the grills all throughout the venue’s parking lot as live music was blasting.

Food lovers like John Davis were more than satisfied:

“Pretty full, tired! I’ve hit every one so far.”

His strategy…

“You gotta take the top bun off, take two or three bites, chuck and keep moving.”

Kishia Allan didn’t have as much luck, but she has no regrets:

“It’s almost impossible to try every single one. But I’m very stuffed and very happy.”

The main event, of course, was the burger competition. The Union Tap is this year’s people’s choice winner. Village Whiskey won judge’s choice.

But the true winners are the children. Money raised benefits literacy programs in Philadelphia schools.

There were too many participating restaurants to list, but below are descriptions from some of the servers…

“We’re doing a brisket patty that’s actually been braised in brisket fat, tomato jam and coleslaw on top.”

“Two patties with pepper jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, tortilla strips, house made pico de gallo and jalapenos.”

“We have ground sirloin with a little bit of curry, Korean BBQ sauce, and kimchi mayonnaise.”

“Eight ounce ground chuck. We’re topping that off with some short rib, throwing on some house made BBQ, little cheddar jack cheese and then the kicker: fried onions.”

“We have a goat cheese and jalapeno stuffed slider with caramelized onions and raisins on top.”

Not enough meat for you? There were also tacos and for the first time ever wings, plus a cocktail competition.