‘Confirmed Fatalities’ After Reported Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert In UK: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP)–Authorities in the United Kingdom are investigating reports of an explosion that left some people dead at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, the Greater Manchester Police have reported.

BREAKING NEWS: MULTIPLE FATALITIES AFTER REPORTED EXPLOSION AT ARIANA GRANDE CONCERT IN MANCHESTER. pic.twitter.com/Ziw4h1aKMF — Breaking News Alert (@PzFeed) May 22, 2017

Police say they are responding to an incident at the Manchester Arena and there are a number of “confirmed fatalities” and others injured.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

CBS News reports that a spokesperson for Grande says she’s “okay” after reported explosion.

NEW: Ariana Grande spokesman says singer is "okay" after reported explosion at Manchester Arena after concert, @SkyNews reports. — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 22, 2017

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

The cause of the reported explosion is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

NEW: Video shows concertgoers fleeing Manchester Arena after reports of explosion at Ariana Grande show https://t.co/Wa7ebW4AcB pic.twitter.com/et6KeD3JmO — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 22, 2017