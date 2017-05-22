BREAKING: 'Confirmed Fatalities' After Reported Explosion At Ariana Grande Concert In UK: Police

May 22, 2017 6:56 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP)–Authorities in the United Kingdom are investigating reports of an explosion that left some people dead at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night, the Greater Manchester Police have reported.

Police say they are responding to an incident at the Manchester Arena and there are a number of “confirmed fatalities” and others injured.

CBS News reports that a spokesperson for Grande says she’s “okay” after reported explosion.

There were no immediate details of what happened during the concert by the American singer.

Video from inside the arena showed concertgoers screaming as they made their way out amid a sea of pink balloons.

The cause of the reported explosion is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

 

