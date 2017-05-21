Police: Pregnant Woman Found Dead After Suspicious House Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a pregnant woman was found dead inside a burning home in North Philadelphia.
Flames broke out around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 2100 block of Susquehanna Avenue.
Police say emergency crews responded and found the body of a 35-year-old woman in a second floor bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the woman was five months pregnant.
The fire marshal says the cause of the fire is suspicious. It is under investigation.