Police: Pregnant Woman Found Dead After Suspicious House Fire

May 21, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Deadly Fire, Philadelphia Fire Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a pregnant woman was found dead inside a burning home in North Philadelphia.

Flames broke out around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 2100 block of Susquehanna Avenue.

READ: Police Kill Fleeing Suspect In Pharmacy Robbery, Shooting

Police say emergency crews responded and found the body of a 35-year-old woman in a second floor bedroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the woman was five months pregnant.

The fire marshal says the cause of the fire is suspicious. It is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch