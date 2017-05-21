Divers Pull Body From Delaware River While Searching For Missing Teen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Waves of emotion were evident Sunday after Larry Bennett says he got the call he’d been dreading.

“The police told me today they found my son underneath the dock,” Bennett told EYEWITNESS NEWS. “My son, he was a beautiful person. Now I have a little closure.”

Philadelphia Police say around 4:15 Sunday afternoon, divers pulled a decomposed body from the Delaware River by the Linden Avenue boat ramp, though they did not make an identification.

Since 11 p.m. Friday night, authorities have been searching this water for 16-year-old Antoine Fox, who was with a group of three other teenage boys as they reportedly jumped into the water.

But Fox never resurfaced, says Herschel Flyte, who happened to be at the park Friday night.

“When they climbed out, only three came back up,” Flyte said.

Flyte also saw the emergency response on Sunday, as crews removed a body from the water.

“They found him right next to where he jumped,” Flyte said. “I lost my mom at 11-years-old so I know what it’s like to lose someone. I just feel bad for his family.”

One of the boys with Antoine at the time later told Eyewitness News they tried to help him, but that the currents were too strong.

And that’s why Bennett is warning other kids.

“It says do not enter. You do not go out there. All them young kids out there, stay out of that water, out of the Delaware River. It’s no good,” he said.