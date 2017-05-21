Archdiocese Of Philadelphia Announces Parish Closing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As part of an ongoing effort to consolidate resources, Philadelphia Archdiocese officials announced a city parish will shut its doors next month.
Our Lady of Ransom Parish in Oxford Circle will be absorbed by the Resurrection of Our Lord Parish in Rhawnhurst.
Church officials made the announcement to both congregations over the weekend.
Our Lady of Ransom will remain open as a worship site for baptisms, weddings, and funerals.
The merger, which will take place June 19th, was part of the Pastoral Planning Initiative; a continuous re-organization of Catholic church resources.
There are now 216 parishes within the Philadelphia Archdiocese.