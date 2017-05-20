Tornado Impacts Growing, New Research Shows

May 20, 2017 10:00 PM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Kim Glovas, KYW Newsradio, tornado, Villanova University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tornadoes may not be increasing in frequency, but new research by a Villanova University professor shows the impact could be greater.

Chester County has experienced eight tornadoes since 1996, and as the population increases, the cost of the damage could double. That’s according to research by Stephen Strader, assistant professor of geography at Villanova.

“Soley because society is growing, there’s more people than ever before, suburban sprawl, cities are growing larger,” Strader said. “There’s more people, there’s more homes. If that continues into the future, we could be seeing a doubling of tornado impacts by 2100.”

Strader says proactive measure to combat increased disaster include building storm shelters or safe rooms, and improving hazard risk communication and warning dissemination systems.

