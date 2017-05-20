Recreational Marijuana In New Jersey Is Just Talk…For Now

May 20, 2017 10:00 PM By David Madden
Filed Under: Chris Christie, David Madden, KYW Newsradio, Legalized Marijuana

TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — Delaware legislators are considering a measure to legalize recreational marijuana for those over 21. Those backing a similar proposal introduced in New Jersey this past week are taking a cautious approach to the question.

If you’re expecting any change in the Garden State before Chris Christie leaves the governor’s office, forget it. Knowing that political reality activists like Scott Rudder, a former legislator who now runs the New Jersey Cannabusiness Association, is looking ahead to 2018.

“We can expect that next year there will be a more pro-cannabis governor sitting and with that, what should we be doing today to get ready for tomorrow,” Rudder told KYW Newsradio.

He says all four Democrats running for governor have told him they’ll support recreational marijuana in some form. And even the two Republicans are said to be pondering making access to medical marijuana easier.

But make no mistake. The bill introduced by Union County State Senator Nick Scutari is thought to be the start of serious discussion on the topic.

More from David Madden
