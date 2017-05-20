Crews Search For Missing Teen In Delaware River

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a teen boy who went missing after jumping into the Delaware River.
Police say the 16-year-old boy was one of four teens who went into the river around 11 p.m. Friday near Pleasant Hill Park from the Linden Avenue Boat Ramp in Northeast Philadelphia.
Three of the teens got out of the water and noticed that their friend was missing. They called 9-1-1.
Crews searched for several hours overnight but were unsuccessful.
The search was expected to resume in the morning.