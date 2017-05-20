Annual Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival Hits Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The streets are were shut down to vehicle traffic Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. in portions of Center City for the annual Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival.

Corie Moskow, Executive Director of Rittenhouse Row says the festival is their biggest event of the year.

“We annually attract 50,000 people,” she said.

Why do so many people come out?

“I think I just like seeing all the Philadelphians,” said Moskow. “You kinda can check out all the local vendors, clothing, jewelry, [and] food.”

ALSO READ: Crews Battle Large Forest Fire In Burlington County

Speaking of the food, you gotta have a strategy.

“I feel like my eyes are often bigger than my stomach so if I just start eating, I don’t want to get to the end and find something I can’t fit into my tummy. So I want to check everything out before I commit,” said one women enjoying the festival.

Moskow says about 100 vendors are participating, and it takes a lot of work to get this festival together.

“This is a 364 day a year project,” she said. “I’ll start 2018 on Monday.”