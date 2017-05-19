St. Charles Seminary Moves Closer To Relocation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The next step has been taken in moving Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary in Lower Merion to a new location.
The Seminary has announced that it is talking to Neumann University in Aston about possibly relocating to that campus.
Bishop Timothy Senior, rector of Saint Charles, says before now, the seminary had been looking at all 11 Catholic universities in the region. Now, it has a focus.
“We’ve decided, after a year-long study, to engage in a dialogue, a more substantive dialogue, and more focused or exclusive dialogue with Neumann University with the hope of developing a feasible model.”
Bishop Senior says the results of this dialogue will take six-to-nine months to unfold. And he says everything is contingent on selling the Seminary and its 30-acres of land.
The new plan would allow seminarians and university students to take many classes together.