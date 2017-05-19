Temperatures Take A Tumble After Heat Wave

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–After a May heat wave with three days in a row of 90 degree high temperatures, a strong cold overnight will kick the August-like heat to the curb. The A/C will get a much needed nap as highs Saturday struggle to 70 degrees, but much drier air is set to bring significant humidity relief.

And after a stretch of sunny days, more clouds will be hanging around this weekend. Expect sunshine to break through at times though a few sprinkles cannot be ruled out Saturday morning.

If you’re planning on a weekend down the shore, be sure to bring along a sweatshirt as an east wind off the 56 degree Atlantic will hold high temperatures in the low to mid 60’s along the coast both Saturday and Sunday.

And expect a chilly shock to the system Sunday morning, with low temperatures near 50 degrees in the city with 40’s to compel those in the suburbs to reach for that morning cup of hot coffee.