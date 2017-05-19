Phillies Look To Get On Track In Pittsburgh

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will begin the final leg of their road trip tonight as they open a weekend series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

The Phils are 1-5 so far on this nine-game road trip. They just got swept in Texas, with the Rangers wrapping things up yesterday with an 8-4 win.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson will get the start for the Phillies tonight. He is 4-1 with a 3.71 ERA. He has struggled as of late, going 0-1 in his last three starts with a 7.90 ERA. He got a no-decision in his last start against Washington, allowing three runs in five innings.

The Pirates will counter on the mound with RHP Trevor WIlliams. He is 2-2 with a 6.41 ERA.

Here is the Phillies lineup tonight against Williams:

1. Cesar Hernandez 2B

2. Daniel Nava RF

3. Aaron Altherr LF

4. Tommy Joseph 1B

5. Odubel Herrera CF

6. Maikel Franco 3B

7. Freddy Galvis SS

8. Cameron Rupp C

9. Jeremy Hellickson P

Phillies are 14-24 on the season. They have lost 15 of 18. The Pirates come into tonight 18-23, they have won four of their last five.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review to get a scout of the Pirates.