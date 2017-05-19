PA Youth Chorale Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Concert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 40th anniversary concert is being held Saturday night at 7:30 for a group of musicians who have performed nationally and internationally.

The event is also a send off for its long time artistic director, Eileen Finley, who is stepping down after founding the chorale 40 years ago.

The Pennsylvania Youth Chorale is celebrating the event with a concert at the North and Southampton Reformed Church in Southampton, Bucks County.

Parent Andrea Martin says this is much more than just a singing group.

“They learn more, not just how to read music, but how to write and understand it, they have theory,” she said.

And she says some alumni will be returning for the event.

“These now grown adults, they said this choir shaped them into the people that they are today,” said Martin.

Those alums include an opera singer and a movie director.

The choir has performed in Washington DC, Canada and in England.