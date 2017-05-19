5-Vehicle Crash Causing Traffic Delays In Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a five-vehicle crash in Berks County on Friday night.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-78 eastbound near mile marker 38.
Police say four commercial vehicles and one passenger vehicle were involved.
Investigators believe that a tractor trailer failed to stop for slowing traffic in time, causing a chain reaction crash.
One person has been taken to the hospital for burn injuries. They appear to be non-life threatening.
Police say following the crash at least three vehicles went up in flames. Crews are still working to put it out.
Eastbound lanes of I-78 between Rt. 143 and Rt 737 will remain closed.