⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: 5-Vehicle Crash Causing Traffic Delays In Berks County | Real-Time Traffic 

5-Vehicle Crash Causing Traffic Delays In Berks County

May 19, 2017 9:04 PM

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a five-vehicle crash in Berks County on Friday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-78 eastbound near mile marker 38.

Police say four commercial vehicles and one passenger vehicle were involved.

Investigators believe that a tractor trailer failed to stop for slowing traffic in time, causing a chain reaction crash.

One person has been taken to the hospital for burn injuries. They appear to be non-life threatening.

Police say following the crash at least three vehicles went up in flames. Crews are still working to put it out.

Eastbound lanes of I-78 between Rt. 143 and Rt 737 will remain closed.

