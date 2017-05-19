Cape Island Named ‘Certified Community Wildlife Habitat’

May 19, 2017 3:39 PM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Kim Glovas, New Jersey

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ (CBS) — A popular South Jersey vacation destination has just been designated as one of the most important spots for migratory birds.

Cape Island, the southern most part of Cape May County, has just been named a Certified Community Wildlife Habitat.

What makes it even more special is four communities banded together to make this happen: Cape May, West Cape May, Cape May Point and Lower Township.

“It’s through a mindful design, where you rip out part of your chemical cocktail lawn, and you put in these beautiful flowers and shrubs, and you’re inviting wildlife, hummingbirds, butterflies, these birds from Central and South America, into your backyard,” said Eric Stiles, President and CEO of New Jersey Audubon.

Stiles says not only is it personally enriching, but wildlife tourism is a responsible for $100 million of income in Cape May alone. It brings in $4 billion in income for the entire state.

More from Kim Glovas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Do’s And Don’ts For Hurricane Season
Five Small Midwestern Towns To Visit Now

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch