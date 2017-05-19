Cape Island Named ‘Certified Community Wildlife Habitat’

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ (CBS) — A popular South Jersey vacation destination has just been designated as one of the most important spots for migratory birds.

Cape Island, the southern most part of Cape May County, has just been named a Certified Community Wildlife Habitat.

What makes it even more special is four communities banded together to make this happen: Cape May, West Cape May, Cape May Point and Lower Township.

“It’s through a mindful design, where you rip out part of your chemical cocktail lawn, and you put in these beautiful flowers and shrubs, and you’re inviting wildlife, hummingbirds, butterflies, these birds from Central and South America, into your backyard,” said Eric Stiles, President and CEO of New Jersey Audubon.

Stiles says not only is it personally enriching, but wildlife tourism is a responsible for $100 million of income in Cape May alone. It brings in $4 billion in income for the entire state.