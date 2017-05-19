5-0 Soul Host Cleveland Saturday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Soul will be home again on Saturday night, welcoming the Cleveland Gladiators to the Center.

The Soul improved to 5-0 last week with a 61-56 win over the Baltimore Brigade in South Philadelphia, but it was not easy. The Soul trailed 14-0 out of the gate and played catch-up throughout the night. But they scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the game to pull out the victory. The winning score came on a 39-yard fumble return by Sean Daniels. That score with thirty-three seconds remaining represented the first time the Soul had the lead all game.

Dolezel says his team just found a way to win.

“Savvy vets, that’s what we’ve got,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “That’s why you keep your nucleus together, for games just like that. It’s not always going your way, it’s not picture perfect out there and the guys held in there and made some plays when we needed to and never quit. They know it’s a long game. Get down early, you have plenty of time to come back from it.”

Listen to the entire interview with Soul head coach Clint Dolezel:

This will be the second meeting this season between the Soul and the Gladiators. Philadelphia won the first two weeks ago in Cleveland, 69-67. Dolezel talks about what they have to do to have success this time around.

“We’ve got to get after the quarterback (Arvell Nelson) and keep him in the pocket,” he says. “He does a great job of scrambling when there is nothing there downfield. All his recievers run great routes. They’re not overly fast, they are very quick and very shifty. So we’ve got to stay on them and we’ve got to keep our lanes on the pass rush. And we’ve got to score like we did the last time against them.”

Philadelphia and Cleveland get underway at 7:00 pm on Friday.