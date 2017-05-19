3 Years Later, 10-Year-Old Stroke Survivor Has A Field Day

May 19, 2017 2:39 PM By Mike Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three years ago, a 10-year-old Marlton boy suffered a stroke.

Thanks to the doctors at CHOP, he’s back to living a normal life.

It’s field day at Beeler Elementary in Marlton, but it’s an extra special day for one 5th grader.

“It feels pretty good,” said Chase Schweiger.

Three years ago, Schweiger suffered a stroke. He spent three months at CHOP recovering and re-learning basic motor skills like walking, talking, and feeding himself.

His mother Wendi wasn’t so sure there would be any more fun in the sun in Chase’s future.

“And there were many dark days, many dark days where I felt bad for my son. I felt bad that my family was going through this. I felt bad for my two younger children. But we’re here, and it’s a sunny, beautiful day,” she said.

But Chase, who was quite shy with a microphone in his face, is a little goofball.

He is just happy he can play baseball and video games and dance like a fool with his buddies.

