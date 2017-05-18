Visually Impaired Students Get Hands-On Lesson In Gardening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some visually impaired students got an in-depth lesson in gardening.

Students at the Overbrook School for the Blind in Philadelphia got out of the classroom on Thursday to get a hands-on lesson about gardening and planting trees.

“Back in our history on this campus, we had an orchard, and we’re in the process of kind of rebuilding that orchard throughout the campus,” said Gerald Kitzhoffer.

Kitzhoffer is with the School for the Blind and says, with the help from volunteers, the students are planting more than 30 fruit trees.

“Some really great things that our students will actually use. We have a student salad bar as part of our farm-to-table program, so we look forward to some of those things we grow appearing on the actual lunch menu for our students,” he said.

Isa has been looking forward to this event for some time.

“I planted a plant, but not a tree,” he said.

He’s been doing his research on trees in anticipation of getting to work with the real thing.

“Trees give you oxygen. Trees are the biggest plants,” Isa said.

Isa says apples are his favorite fruit, and he cannot wait to try out one from a tree that he planted.