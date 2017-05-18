Quadruplets Going To Same College In Fall

Hamden, Conn. (CBS) — A set of quadruplets from Connecticut are going off to college together.
At first, the Ciacciarella siblings all wanted to go to different schools, but it turns out, they will all be attending Quinnipiac University in the fall.
Police Find Toddler Locked In Cage, Newborn Alone In House
Sofia wants to major in biology, Anna will major in English, Vincent wants to study communications, and Michael will take up civil engineering.
Tuition, plus room and board and other fees, adds up to $240,000.
Kentucky Girl Scout Leader Accused Of Stealing Cookies
Luckily, the quadruplets are getting scholarships.