Quadruplets Going To Same College In Fall

May 18, 2017 6:05 PM
Filed Under: Quinnipiac University

Hamden, Conn. (CBS) — A set of quadruplets from Connecticut are going off to college together.

At first, the Ciacciarella siblings all wanted to go to different schools, but it turns out, they will all be attending Quinnipiac University in the fall.

Sofia wants to major in biology, Anna will major in English, Vincent wants to study communications, and Michael will take up civil engineering.

Tuition, plus room and board and other fees, adds up to $240,000.

Luckily, the quadruplets are getting scholarships.

