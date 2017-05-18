Police: Man Shot Multiple Times While Sitting In Car In Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia police are investigating an ambush shooting that left a 22-year-old man with critical injuries.
The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 56th Street and Upland Way.
Police say the 22-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car outside of a friend’s house when a gunman approached and began firing shots through the windshield.
The man was hit several times in his right arm and once in the torso. He was taken to Lankenau Hospital in a private car. Police believe the man was definitely targeted but are not sure why.
“It appears that the shooter intentionally was firing shots into this vehicle due to the fact that the ballistic evidence was so close to the vehicle,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Police do not have a description of the shooter. Investigators are hoping surveillance cameras in the area will provide some clues.