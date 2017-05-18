AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

Police: Man Shot Multiple Times While Sitting In Car In Overbrook

May 18, 2017 6:40 AM By Trang Do
Filed Under: Overbrook, shooting, Trang Do

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia police are investigating an ambush shooting that left a 22-year-old man with critical injuries.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 56th Street and Upland Way.

Police say the 22-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car outside of a friend’s house when a gunman approached and began firing shots through the windshield.

The man was hit several times in his right arm and once in the torso. He was taken to Lankenau Hospital in a private car. Police believe the man was definitely targeted but are not sure why.

“It appears that the shooter intentionally was firing shots into this vehicle due to the fact that the ballistic evidence was so close to the vehicle,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police do not have a description of the shooter. Investigators are hoping surveillance cameras in the area will provide some clues.

More from Trang Do
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch