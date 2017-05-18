MontCo Begins Repairs On Several Bridges Thanks To Registration Fee

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) — Montgomery County is putting out requests for proposals to begin design and engineering for seven bridges in the county, four of those would have had to wait if not for an added car registration fee, says County Commissioner Val Arkoosh.
“They’ve been on the list, but they’re advancing into 2107 because of the $5 fee,” she said.
The county forecasts that fee will bring $3+ million annually to the county.
“That we can use for very specific things like roads, bridges, signal improvements. We can actually buy certain maintenance vehicles with it. Anything to do with roads and bridges basically,” said Arkoosh.
The four bridges being moved up into the planning phase are: Davis Grove Road in Horsham, Camp Wawa Road in Lower Salford, Swamp Pike in New Hanover, and Sterigere Street in Norristown.
The county says 50 of the 62 bridges that were listed as structurally deficient in 2012 will have been addressed by the end of this year.