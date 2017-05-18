AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

Cape May Residents Get First Taste Of New, Improved McDonald’s

May 18, 2017 6:16 PM By Mike Dougherty
CAPE MAY, NJ (CBS) — Have a seat and wait for your food to arrive, that’s the new way of doing business at McDonald’s restaurants.

Customers at the Cape May Courthouse location are getting the first taste in our region.

Completely redesigned with colorful decor, McDonald’s is betting big on the high-tech, fast-casual trend.

Customers navigate the updated menu at new kiosks and customize a meal on their own time.

“It’s pretty easy. It’s like a big iPad,” said one customer.

Once the order is placed, customers can relax and wait for their food to be delivered.

“More of a fancier restaurant instead of like a fast food restaurant,” said owner Jim Burlaga.

He says the experience has been wildly popular.

“They just enjoy the fact that they can sit down with their family and we’ll bring the food out,” he said.

The new menu includes signature crafted sandwiches.

Brian is a big fan of the pico and guacamole burger.

“I’m really picky with my guac, and they did really good with the guac,” he said.

Expect to see more of the updated stores in our area.

Next, the chain will try to tackle delivery.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    May 18, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    That’s pretty cool. I like the idea of having to pick your own meal and items. It’s lot easier to do this way and lot of times the cashiers who took your orders end up making a mistake.

    Reply | Report comment |

