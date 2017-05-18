Brian Dawkins Helps Habitat For Humanity Celebrate 30th Anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brian Dawkins started his Thursday morning meeting with children whose families have realized the dream of home ownership thanks to Habitat For Humanity.

“It gives them the ability to reach things higher than even their parents thought they could reach. Having that stability, that community, and having that love is very important,” said Dawkins.

After meeting with the kids, the Eagles Hall of Famer headed to breakfast and addressed a crowd about Habitat for Humanity’s 30 for 30 campaign, celebrating 30 years of helping families in New Castle County.

Dawk says it’s all about helping those less fortunate.

“Anytime you can bless other individuals with what they do with homes, giving people stability, giving people hope, that’s something I want to be a part of,” he said.

After the breakfast, Dawkins headed down to address the volunteers working on a new development in Wilmington.

“Thank you guys for what you do, and all the things you allow people to have,” he said.

And he visited the home being built for Sherice Bland.

“This is my living room and over here will be my dining room,” Bland explained, giving a tour of her soon-to-be home.

For Sherice it’s a dream come true to own a home for her and her family.

“I’m very excited. Having a house, having my first house, being a first-time home owner, having a house to raise a family,” she said.