Friends Throw NJ Teacher ‘Boob Voyage’ Party Before Undergoing Mastectomy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A group of women in New Jersey are throwing their friend a goodbye breast party before she undergoes a mastectomy.
The “Boob Voyage” is being held on Friday at Ott’s Bar and Restaurant.
“Please join our ‘breast friend’ Robin Duym for a pre-surgery soiree to say ‘boob voyage’ before the ‘mutant mammaries’ are gone forever,” reads the invitation posted on Facebook.
Robin Duym, who’s a Washington Township High School science teacher, says she loves the support.
“My friends are so super supportive and fun,” she wrote on Facebook. “Kendra saw a similar party on the news and when I mentioned it to my friends Lexiabel and Brenda they took it and RAN with it! Stop by early….stop by late….stop by or stay, but help me look this right in the face and declare that I am FEARLESS!!”
You are fearless, Robin!
The event starts around 2:45 p.m. at Ott’s Bar is located at 340 Greentree Rd, in Sewell.