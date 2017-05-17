WCU Softball Ready For NCAA Super Regional

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The West Chester University softball team is still alive in the Division II NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Rams have advanced to the Atlantic Super Regional where they will host West Virginia Wesleyan in a best-of-three series beginning on Thursday.

West Chester advanced by winning the Atlantic Region 1 pod, wrapping things up on Sunday with a 4-2 win over Shepherd.

“It’s always exciting,” head coach Diane Lokey tells KYW Newsradio. “It’s hard, all the team (in the region) are good and you just have to keep fighting and that’s what our athletes did.”

Listen to the entire interview with West Chester’s Diane Lokey:

Lokey talks about what allowed her team to win three of four games last week to get to this Super Regional.

“We played spectacular defense,” she says. “We got some great pitching performances. We had some really timely hitting and the timely hitting was very important.”

West Chester is now an impressive 47-11 on the season. West Virginia Wesleyan is 47-7 and they went 3-0 in the Atlantic Region II pod to get here. Lokey says their trend of timely hitting needs to continue against the Bobcats.

“We’re going to be facing two really good pitchers from West Virginia Wesleyan and we’ve got to put the ball in play and have to make some offense happen,” she says.

Lokey is very happy that they get to host this Super Regional after spending twenty hours in a bus to travel back and forth to Wise, Virginia last week.

“It’s just a great incentive for us to be able to sleep in our own beds, eat our own food, go through our normal routine,” she says.

Game #1 between West Chester and West Virginia Wesleyan will be Thursday at noon.