Computer Outage At Virtua Hospitals Causing Patient Diversions

May 17, 2017 8:33 PM
Filed Under: computer outage, Hospital, Outage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Patients are being diverted to other area hospitals in South Jersey due to a computer outage at area Virtua Health facilities.

Police say Virtua’s computers and phone systems are currently down.

As a precaution they are not accepting any more patients into their facilities at this time.

There are three hospitals in the area:

  • Virtua Voorhees Hospital
  • Virtua Memorial Hospital
  • Virtua Marlton Hospital

Police say patients currently at the facility will not be moved.

This story will be updated.

