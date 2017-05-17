Computer Outage At Virtua Hospitals Causing Patient Diversions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Patients are being diverted to other area hospitals in South Jersey due to a computer outage at area Virtua Health facilities.
Police say Virtua’s computers and phone systems are currently down.
As a precaution they are not accepting any more patients into their facilities at this time.
There are three hospitals in the area:
- Virtua Voorhees Hospital
- Virtua Memorial Hospital
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
Police say patients currently at the facility will not be moved.
