Delivery Guy On Taking Pizza To Stalled Train: I Gotta Help Out

May 17, 2017 11:50 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Amtrak, Chris Stigall, Dom's Pizza, Jim Leary, pizza, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

Philadelphia (CBS) – Jim Leary, a pizza delivery driver from Newport, Delaware, talked with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT about dropping off pizzas to passengers stranded on a stalled Amtrak train on Sunday, saying he was determined to help out after receiving their call.

“[He] was, like, ‘Hey, Jimbo, can you deliver to some stranded passengers on the train? ‘I was like, ‘You know what, I can do that.’ Yes. I’ll figure out a way to get them some food because I know they’re hungry. Some of these trains don’t have food, no snacks and it just gets hot and irritable and angry. I gotta help out. Being the good guy I am, I got to help these people out and I do whatever it takes to make someone happy.”

Amtrak Passenger Has Pizza Delivered To Stuck Train

Leary, who works for Dom’s Pizza in Newport, stated that actually getting to the train was not as complicated as you may think.

“They GPS’d a house where they were at and then I knew where the house is and I, pretty much, cut through their yard, climbed over a whole bunch of logs and debris, made my way down a little embankment and jumped a little creek and do what I have to do.”

In response, Amtrak released a statement urging passengers not repeat the stunt, but Leary has no regrets undertaking the delivery that netted him a $32 tip.

“I understand where they’re coming from, you know, but sometimes you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

