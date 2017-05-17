Sebastian Gorka: ‘We Have The Best Deal Maker Ever In The White House’

Philadelphia (CBS) – White House adviser Sebastian Gorka previewed President Donald Trump’s trip to the Middle East by emphasizing the administration’s focus on negotiating a broader peace in the region.

Gorka told Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that no one is better suited to hammer out such a pact than Trump.

“With regards to this visit, with regards to the Middle East, Israel and Palestine, or the Palestinian Authorities, the issue here is we have the best deal maker ever in the White House. Read The Art of the Deal, look at the last 50 years of this man’s track record. If somebody can bring stability, can end conflict in the Middle East, it is Donald J. Trump as the president, as the commander-in-chief.”

He specifically pointed to the team being sent to the negotiations to highlight how important the trip is to Trump.

“This is such a delicate issue that he’s put his most trusted individuals, this is a sign of the seriousness of which this issue has taken, because who has he put in charge of it. Jason Greenblatt, who’s worked for the president for decades, one of his closes confidantes and then, his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. What does that tell you about the seriousness with which this president takes this issue, and also the likelihood it will be successfully resolved?”

Gorka, however, continued to emphasize that the administration is determined to minimize the military footprint of the U.S. around the globe.

“He has said again and again and again, this is massively important… he is not an interventionist. Fifty-nine cruise missiles is not the same as 160,000 troops deployed to the Persian Gulf. This is a massive difference. He has said again and again and again it is un-American and we are not interested in invading other people’s countries and occupying them. What he wants to see happen, and this is perhaps why this idea is floating around, he wants to see our friends, our partners, fight their own wars for themselves.”

