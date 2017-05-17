AIR QUALITY ALERT: Code Orange Air | Free Weather APP | Latest Forecast

Del. State Police Chase Ends In Crash On I-95 In Philly

May 17, 2017 10:00 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police chase that started in Delaware ended in a crash just south of the Philadelphia International Airport, Wednesday morning.

It all started around 9 a.m. when a Delaware State Police Trooper attempted to stop a driver on northbound Interstate 495. State Police say the driver refused to pull over, hit the median and blew his tire.

However, the suspect continued northbound, and the pursuit entered Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania.

A Pennsylvania State Trooper then got in front of the suspect vehicle, causing the suspect vehicle to crash into the cruiser, say police.

The pursuit came to an end the suspect was taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries.

