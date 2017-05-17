2 Sets Of Twins Making Their Mark At Sterling High School

SOMERDALE, NJ. (CBS) — Every great team has that one player a coach wishes they could clone. At Sterling High School in Camden County there is no need to worry.

Hannah and Gabrielle Ochinegro, and Maddy and Sydney Coppolino are two sets of twins — and one amazing story. All four are dominating sports at Sterling High School in Somerdale, New Jersey.

Hannah and Gab play softball, and Maddy and Sydney run track — and they are very competitive.

“When we are in the same race we don’t like to lose,” said Sydney, “so we are kinda like stick together, and then use each other, it has an advantage.”

“It can be a simple board game and I have to win,” said Hannah.

“It helps with sports,” said Gabrielle. “It helps us compete better, it pushes you to be better.”

Hannah and Gab still share a room together at home.

“Eighteen years old and still have bunk beds,” Hannah said, “and our little sister gets her own room.”

“It drives me crazy because she is so sloppy and I’m the neat one,” Gabrielle said, “and she always makes a mess.”

“No. I’m just a little underneath the clean, borderline messy,” Hannah said, “but you can’t say I’m messy.”

So how unusual is it to have two sets of twins that are so athletic?

“I’ve been here for 13 years and we’ve never had it,” said Kelly Johnson, Sterling softball coach. “I’ve never had twins on my team.”

“They practice everyday, 100 yards from each other, and just to have a set of twins on one team is pretty cool,” said Jeff McIlvaine, Sterling track coach. “It’s the first time I’ve ever had a set of twins at this level, and the fact they are in two different sports, it’s pretty cool.”

“It definitely helps the teams,” McIlvaine added. “Coaches always say ‘man, if I could have more of this person, that would be great,’ and we actually do.”