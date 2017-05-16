New USPS Stamps Lets You Feel Texture Of Sports Balls

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—The U.S. Postal Service will soon release their new line of Forever Stamps that have an unusual feel to them.
It’s all part of their “Have A Ball” campaign, which lets users feel the texture of the balls of eight popular sports including: baseball, basketball, football, golf, kickball, soccer, tennis and volleyball.
A special coating applied to selected areas of the stamps during the printing process gives them a texture that mimics the feel of a:
- baseball’s stitching
- golf ball’s dimples
- tennis ball’s seams
- soccer ball or volleyball’s textured panels; and,the different raised patterns of a football, basketball and kickball.
The stamps will be available starting June 14.
The Forever stamps will be issued in panes of 16 that include two stamps of each design.
The USPS says stamp artist Daniel Nyari of Long Island City, NY, and stamp designer Mike Ryan of Charlottesville, VA, worked with Art Director Greg Breeding of Charlottesville, VA to create the stamp images.
Beginning May 14, customers may pre-order the stamps at usps.com/shop
