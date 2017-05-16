Police: Suspect Shot In Groin While Trying To Rob Man With Gun

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police say a suspect was shot in the groin while trying to rob a man in Philadelphia on Tuesday.
It happened around 2:37 p.m. in the 4800 block of Palethorp Street.
Police said the 25-year-old victim was armed with a registered gun when he shot the 23-year-old suspect in the groin.
According to investigators, the bullet entered the left groin and exited the left buttocks.
The suspect was transported to an area hospital. He’s currently listed in stable condition.
The victim was not injured in the incident.