Philly Police Officer Is Put On Desk Duty Following Fatal Shooting In Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Police officer is on desk duty, after authorities say he shot and killed a man in Kingsessing last week.
Man Who Reportedly Lunged At Officers Shot Dead By Police in Kingsessing
It was just before 3 a.m. on May 12 when two officers responded to a protection from abuse call inside a home on 51st Street, near Chester Ave.
When the pair of cops went inside one of the bedrooms, they say they saw 51-year-old Ronald Singletary with a 10-inch knife, ordered him to drop the weapon, and when he didn’t they tasered him.
Officials say Singletary got back up with the knife still in hand, and started towards the officers when one of the officers shot him, striking him in the stomach.
Singletary was taken to the hospital and later died.
The investigation is being held by the Internal Affairs unit, and the officer who shot at Singletary was placed administrative duty.
This is the 3rd police involved shooting this year.