Couple Gets Engaged At 76ers Lottery Party

May 16, 2017 7:10 PM
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fourth annual Rights To Ricky Sanchez Sixers draft lottery party had pretty much everything.

Howard Eskin, a Vlade Divac cardboard cutout, a Sam Hinkie banner ceremony, and even an engagement.

Congrats Alan and Chandler!

The couple grew up in Orlando and flew in from Orlando to Philadelphia to be with the greatest fans in the world.

Spike Eskin and Michael Levin of The Rights To Ricky Sanchez podcast ran the contest for a lucky couple to get engaged at, possibly, the final lottery party. LL Pavorsky Jewelers gave away a “Halo” style diamond engagement ring worth $7,500.

 

 

 

