This 16 Minute Workout May Put Your Full Gym Session To Shame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even if you have no time to work out, you can probably find 16 minutes for the dash workout at Cadence Fitness in Narberth

“It’s 16 rounds of 40 seconds of work with 20 seconds of recovery, said John Breen from Cadence Fitness. “Which the current body of information shows us that the most effective way to get results in a short period of time.”

And they vary the movements with every class so it’s never boring.

“We tell people that this is the most efficient workout ever,” said Breen. “Make no mistake there is an inverse relationship between intensity and volume so it’s hard.”

So how can a workout that’s 16 minutes really make that much of a difference?

Carol Meritz of Narberth said, “It has made a tremendous difference. I’ve been coming for three months, I’ve seen measurable gains, I feel better, I have more energy.”

For the dash workout devotees this is a class that can be life changing.

“This has totally changed my life,” said Alicia Felton of Merion. “A year ago I was in the hospital, and I had almost lost my leg due to an injury. I’m on my feet, I’ve lost 30 pounds, I’m totally flipping tires man. I’m having a ball, I’m back on my feet, it totally rehabbed me, and I’m almost ready for the bathing suit.”

So it’s not just about a fast workout that can make you feel good it’s about taking the time to transform your life, and maybe even look good in a bathing suit.