Phillies Beer Vendor No Longer Channels Marlon Brando After Beer Switch

May 15, 2017 4:00 AM By Mike DeNardo
citizen's bank park, Mike DeNardo, Stella, Tom McGee, Yuengling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A once-familiar sales pitch is missing from the stands at Citizens Bank Park this season.

For years, beer vendor Tom McGee channeled his inner Brando as he hawked Stella Artois in the stands.

“Hey, Ice. Cold. Stellaaaaaaa!” he would shout.

But this year, stadium concessionaire Aramark replaced Stella with Yuengling in the seats. And McGee says fans have noticed.

“I get asked at least 25 times a game — ‘Where’s the Stella?'” he said. “The opening Sunday I walked around yelling, ‘Not Stella’ — had a little fun with ’em.”

McGee — a vendor at Citizens Bank Park for nine years — says he’s had to develop a new sales pitch.

“Yuengling LAGER!” he now shouts.

He says business is up, even if he can’t recreate Marlon Brando’s “A Streetcar Named Desire” scene.

“It sells a little better. But I don’t have as much fun with it,” said McGee.

Mike DeNardo
