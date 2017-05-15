New Jersey Senator Introduces Bill To Legalize Marijuana

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A state Senator from northern New Jersey is readying a bill to legalize recreational marijuana, complete with a built-in regulation enforcement department.

With the hope of support from fellow legislators, Senator Nicholas Scutari wants to pass a recreational marijuana law.

“We can regulate it, tax it, license it, so people can get it in a fashion that is legal, packaged and clean,” he said.

Currently medical marijuana is legal in the state.

Scuatri says legalization would bring millions of dollars in tax revenue, and says based on his research, it could also lower opioid abuse.

“Opioids, is a legal substance and far easier to get than marijuana. And they are trying to show the use of marijuana in trying to wean people off of heroin, and use it in place of opioids.

Governor Chris Christie has said he veto any marijuana legislation that crosses his desk.

Scutari says he wants the bill to be ready by the time the next Governor is in office.