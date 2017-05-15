NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

New Jersey Senator Introduces Bill To Legalize Marijuana

May 15, 2017 5:12 PM By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: Marijuana, Nicholas Scutari

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — A state Senator from northern New Jersey is readying a bill to legalize recreational marijuana, complete with a built-in regulation enforcement department.

With the hope of support from fellow legislators, Senator Nicholas Scutari wants to pass a recreational marijuana law.

Lawmakers Gather At PHL Airport For National Infrastructure Week

“We can regulate it, tax it, license it, so people can get it in a fashion that is legal, packaged and clean,” he said.

Currently medical marijuana is legal in the state.

Scuatri says legalization would bring millions of dollars in tax revenue, and says based on his research, it could also lower opioid abuse.

ALSO READ: Philadelphia Files Suit Against Wells Fargo For ‘Discriminatory Lending’

“Opioids, is a legal substance and far easier to get than marijuana. And they are trying to show the use of marijuana in trying to wean people off of heroin, and use it in place of opioids.

Governor Chris Christie has said he veto any marijuana legislation that crosses his desk.

Scutari says he wants the bill to be ready by the time the next Governor is in office.

More from Kristen Johanson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch