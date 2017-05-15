Bus Carrying Philly Students Involved In Crash In Md. Crash | Parents Can Call (215) 400-5858

Most Popular Baby Names For 2016

May 15, 2017 3:39 PM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lot of thought goes into giving your baby a name but obviously some are more popular than others.

We have the list of the most popular girl and boy names for 2016.

Get Free Pizza On National No Dirty Dishes Day, May 18 

Coming in at the top spot for girls is Emma. Emma has been the most popular name for the past three years.

It’s followed by Olivia, Ava and Sophia.

For the boys: Noah kept the number one spot for the 4th year in a row.

It’s followed by Liam, William and Mason.

The Social Security Administration is the source for the ranking because parents give their children’s name when they apply for social security cards.

Click here to see where your name ranks on the list.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch