Most Popular Baby Names For 2016

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lot of thought goes into giving your baby a name but obviously some are more popular than others.
We have the list of the most popular girl and boy names for 2016.
Coming in at the top spot for girls is Emma. Emma has been the most popular name for the past three years.
It’s followed by Olivia, Ava and Sophia.
For the boys: Noah kept the number one spot for the 4th year in a row.
It’s followed by Liam, William and Mason.
The Social Security Administration is the source for the ranking because parents give their children’s name when they apply for social security cards.
Click here to see where your name ranks on the list.