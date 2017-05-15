Bus Carrying Philly Students Involved In Crash In Md. Crash | Parents Can Call (215) 400-5858

City High School Recognizes James Beard Award Recipients With Mayor Kenney

May 15, 2017 2:57 PM By Steve Tawa
Filed Under: James Beard Awards, Jim Kenney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of the area’s best chefs who recently got some much deserved national attention are back in their kitchens, but they did take a time-out to savor their awards, with Mayor Kenney.

At Murrell Dobbins CTE High School, near the industrial kitchen, James Beard Award recipients Michael Solomonov, Greg Vernick and Stephen Starr discussed how they got started.

They also offered words of wisdom, including the best paths to success in the industry.

untitled72 City High School Recognizes James Beard Award Recipients With Mayor Kenney

Greg Vernick, Michael Solomonov, City Rep. Sheila Hess, and Stephen Starr (L-R) — Credit: Steve Tawa

Solomonov, the chef who serves up Israeli cuisine at the acclaimed Zahav in Society Hill, was named the best chef. But he was in the weeds, early on in his career, at the once famous Striped Bass Restaurant, where he was fired after two months. The owner relented, and let him clean up after the other cooks.

“And I worked as hard as I could, said Solomonov. “In six months, I was running the kitchen.”

Chef Vernick, whose upscale restaurant near Rittenhouse Square, won as the best chef in the mid-Atlantic region. One tip, in his words, “catch the goofy old TV shows” of Jacques Pépin, or thumb threw his numerous cookbooks.

“He’s my go-to chef, when I want to look up a recipe,” said Vernick.

Starr, with 31 restaurants in Philadelphia, New York City, Atlantic City, south Florida and Washington, was named the best restaurateur in America. He told the students to learn how chefs became the legends that they are.

“And how they got to where they are,” he said. “It’s important that you respect the history of food.”

ALSO READ: Google Teaches Middle School Students Basics Of Coding

Then the students asked about their signature dishes. Solomonov didn’t hesitate.

“Everyone comes for the hummus,” he said. “They don’t care about anything else.’

Vernick says it’s his simple dishes.

“The roasted chicken is something that people go crazy over,” he said.

Starr plugged a dish from his original restaurant, the Continental.

“Cheesesteak eggrolls,” he said.

img 5945 City High School Recognizes James Beard Award Recipients With Mayor Kenney

Credit: Steve Tawa

Students then turned the tables, and served up sample dishes.

img 5972 City High School Recognizes James Beard Award Recipients With Mayor Kenney

Credit: Steve Tawa

Senior Rashia Vaughn said, “I made Chicken Alfredo Stuffed Shells,” and fellow senior Latisha Jacobs, said “I made Manicotti from scratch.”

At Dobbins, graduating students are prepped for jobs in the food service industry, or more study at a culinary institute or college.

More from Steve Tawa
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch