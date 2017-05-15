Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee On Dr. Phil: ‘Felt Like We Were Looking So Bright’

DEVELOPING: Bus Carrying Philadelphia Students Involved In Crash In Maryland That Injured 25

May 15, 2017 11:40 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez is speaking out publicly for the first time.

A two-part interview will air on the “Dr. Phil ” show on Monday and Tuesday at 4pm on CBS 3.

The former New England Patriots tight end died of an apparent suicide last month while serving a life sentence following a murder conviction. Jenkins-Hernandez discusses a multitude of topics with Dr. Phil and opens up about their final conversation.

“I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me,” Jenkins-Hernandez said regarding the moment she received the phone call that Aaron was dead.

Jenkins-Hernandez says Aaron was upbeat in their final conversation.

“I felt like we were looking so bright. We were going up a ladder to a positive direction,” she said. “Our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts.”

