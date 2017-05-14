‘Potter-Con’ Brought Out The Wizards & Witches In South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Wizards and witches, armed with wands and pointed hats all packed into the Theatre of the Living Arts on South Street on Sunday afternoon for “Potter-Con.”
“It’s super cool. One of my favorite things is to just really nerd out with people and really talk logistics, and theories about the in-depth craziness that is Harry Potter,” one fan said.
An interactive stage show, a costume contest, trivia and wizard classes all helped it a magical time for the people who attended.
“I really want to go to Disney Land to go to Harry Potter Land, but I can’t right now, so I’d rather come to this and get a little bit of it, so I can prepare for when I go to the big one,” said another fan. “I read all of the books, watched all the movies. I have a tattoo dedicated to Harry Potter, so this is great.”
And since this event was for folks 21 years and older, they served Harry Potter themed beverages made popular by the movies like Butter Beer, but in this case infused with alcohol.