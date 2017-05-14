RACE FOR THE CURE: PARADE OF PINK | PHOTOS | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Lehigh Valley Man Arrested At Newark Airport After TSA Catches Him With Loaded Gun

May 14, 2017 8:58 PM
Filed Under: Newark International Airport

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) –– A Lehigh Valley man was arrested at Newark International Airport Saturday for trying to get through security with a loaded gun.

Authorities say they found the weapon in the Northampton native’s carry-on bag as he passed through the checkpoint — as he was headed for a flight to Cuba.

Officials say the e 9 mm semi-automatic handgun was filled with 18 bullets, including one in the chamber.

The man was taken into custody on New Jersey state weapon charges.

Weapons—including firearms, firearm parts and ammunition—are not permitted in carry-on bags. Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Must-See U.S. National Parks In Spring
Race For The Cure

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch