Lehigh Valley Man Arrested At Newark Airport After TSA Catches Him With Loaded Gun

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) –– A Lehigh Valley man was arrested at Newark International Airport Saturday for trying to get through security with a loaded gun.
Authorities say they found the weapon in the Northampton native’s carry-on bag as he passed through the checkpoint — as he was headed for a flight to Cuba.
Officials say the e 9 mm semi-automatic handgun was filled with 18 bullets, including one in the chamber.
The man was taken into custody on New Jersey state weapon charges.
