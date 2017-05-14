Crews Searching For Missing Boater In Delaware River

PENNS GROVE, N.J. (CBS) –– Rescue crews are searching for a missing boater after his boat capsized in the Delaware River, Sunday afternoon.

Officials say two men who live in one of the houses along the water line went out on a small 12-foot boat to check on crab traps. At some point, the boat flipped and only one of them made it out of the water.

“I was riding my bike and I heard, ‘help, help.’ I looked and I couldn’t find nobody, and then I saw him pop up,” said George Lieggi, who was riding his bike along the water’s edge near Mills Street when he saw the boat flipped in the water.

He says one man was screaming and frantically swimming to shore, but he never saw another person come up.

“Then he was swimming. The current took him down the first time when he was yelling,” said Lieggi.

For hours, choppers were in the air and half a dozen rescue boats combed part of the Delaware River near Penns Grove, New Jersey.

“I hope they find him because it’s Mother’s Day and you don’t want to see that happen on Mother’s Day,” said Lieggi.

Caroline Ware says the men on the boat are her cousins, Chris and Frankie Montana.

“I honestly can’t really think straight. I’m in shock right now,” said Ware. “I just want somebody, I’m just waiting to hear something, anything.”

Chris was the only one who made it out the water. Authorities have been searching for Frankie.

“I don’t know what happened, but I just really hope they find Frankie,” said Ware.