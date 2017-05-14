101-Year-Old Veteran Becomes Oldest Tandem Skydiver

DEVON, England (CBS) — He’s 101 — and decided to go for a record: the oldest tandem skydiver.
Verdun Hayes, a D-Day veteran, first tried his hand at the high-wire stunt last year, when he turned 100.
Ouch! Doctors Are Seeing An Increase In ‘Avocado Hand’ Injuries
Hayes jumped from a plane 15,000 feet over Devon, England.
He smashed a 2013 record held by a diver 35 days his junior.
“Hopefully I’ll be doing it till I’m 102 or 103,” said Hayes. “It just depends on the luck of the draw really. If your health keeps you OK. Use your mind and your body and everything is fine.”
Hayes, a great-grandfather, took to the sky with four generations of family.