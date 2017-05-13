Teens Battling Cancer Treated To A Prom To Remember

MIAMI (CBS) — A hospital in South Florida is making sure teens in the middle of cancer treatments don’t miss out on one of the biggest nights of their high school lives.
Patients of the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital were treated to free hair and makeup treatments before arriving at the “Prom to Remember” dance.
Attendees got the red carpet treatment upon arriving at the Ritz Carlton. They were escorted into the big dance by athletes, models and cheerleaders.
“These teens, they are in the hospital… going through chemotherapy, radiation, you name it,” said a spokesperson for the event. “They are here sometimes for months on end so things like this mean the most to them and their families.”
This is the eighth year A Prom to Remember has helped the cancer patients of South Florida.