Police Investigating Mysterious Fall From 3rd Floor At Liberty Motel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after falling from a third-floor window of a North Philadelphia motel, Saturday.

Police said they are investigation whether he was pushed out the window at the Liberty Motel by another man.

The incident at the motel along Germantown Avenue was reported to authorities a little before 3 p.m.

Authorities have not been able to identify the man who fell from the motel window. He remains in critical condition at Temple hospital.

They have only said he is a Hispanic man and who was inside room 304.

News of the investigation does not surprise some in the community who say this motel has had a number of incidents at it, including stabbings, shootings, and prostitution arrests.

“They should’ve shut down the hotel, they should’ve shut it down before,” said resident Ken Bazzle. “Because we have little kids around here and we don’t want anything to happen to them either.”

Liberty Motel was shut down a few years ago and was then allowed to reopen.

Authorities have not said if they have spoken or know the man who may have pushed the victim.