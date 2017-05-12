Suspect Charged Following 35-Hour-Long Standoff

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Charges have been filed against a suspect who surrendered to police following a nearly 35-hour-long standoff in Trenton.

Tyleeb Reese, 35, has been charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and five counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Reese surrendered to police shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Suspect Surrenders After 2-Day Standoff With Police In Trenton

The incident started when U.S. Marshals were trying to serve a warrant at a home on Centre Street in Trenton on Wednesday around 6:20 a.m. Police say Reese fired at the officers and they moved out.

When those shots were fired, police say a bystander, 56-year-old Robert Powell Jr., was shot and killed.

Police say three Mercer County sheriff’s deputies were hurt as well, but they were treated at the hospital and released.

According to court records, Reese was charged and pleaded guilty to sexual assault against a minor several years ago.

He was sentenced to 14 months in jail.

He was later charged with violating probation and sent to jail again.

According to authorities the reason he was being arrested early Wednesday morning was in regards to a sex crime offense.