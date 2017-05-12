Trump Threatens Comey In New Tweet

May 12, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Comey, FBI, Russia, Trump

By Eugene Scott

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — President Donald Trump issued a thinly veiled threat Friday to fired FBI Director James Comey.

“James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press,” the President tweeted.

The tweet marks an extraordinary development in the ongoing feud between Trump and the agencies investigating alleged ties between his campaign and Russia.

Trump: Comey Is ‘A Showboat, Grandstander’

When he fired Comey earlier this week, Trump garnered comparisons to President Richard Nixon and his infamous decision to remove the special prosecutor investigating Watergate crimes in 1973. The Watergate scandal accelerated drastically when it was revealed Nixon taped conversations in the White House. Trump didn’t provide further details Friday on whether he was taping conversations.

On Thursday, Trump, discussing the firing of Comey, told NBC News that he was frustrated by the ongoing investigation and believed it was motivated by Democrats’ fury at losing the election.

White House: Trump ‘Had Been Considering Letting Comey Go Since Day He Was Elected’

Trump told NBC’s Lester Holt: “And in fact when I decided to just do it, I said to myself, I said ‘you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won.'”

