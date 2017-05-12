South Jersey Towns Enter Competition For ‘Best Main Street’

SOUTH JERSEY (CBS) — Two South Jersey towns are among 25 communities across the national competing for the title of “Best Main Street.”

Haddonfield and Maple Shade are looking for your online votes to push them to the top.

Cathy Gold, of the Partnership for Haddonfield, says it’s an easy, walkable downtown with two main streets and a couple of side streets.

“It’s old and historic and we maintain the beauty of the structures and the integrity of the look of the town, and yet remain really up to date and vibrant in the goods and services that are offered here,” she said.

Helen Iapalucci is executive director of the Main Street Maple Shade.

“We are attempting to bring back the days of yesteryear and bring back the small town shopping and, you know, services on Main Street,” she said.

Besides bragging rights, the winner gets $25,000 to use toward Main Street improvements.

You can vote once a day for your favorite town through May 28 by going to a link at our website, CBS Philly-dot-com.

The winner will be announced June 6.