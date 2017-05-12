Man Who Reportedly Lunged At Officers Shot Dead By Police in Kingsessing

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

May 12, 2017 6:15 AM By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Detectives say an officer shot and killed a knife-wielding man who tried to attack police overnight in Southwest Philadelphia.

It began when officers responded to a report of a man violating a protection from abuse order inside a house at 51st and Kingsessing, around 1:30 in the morning.

The man left, but returned to the house about an hour later. Police were called again, and police say this time the man tried to attack officers with a knife. That’s when police tased him, says police captain Sekou Kinebrew.

“The male did recover, and then lunged at the officers again with a knife. The other officer, who I should mention was the officer that was here earlier to serve the PFA, so he recognized the individual, that officer did discharge his weapon, striking the male.”

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer who fired the weapon, a three-year veteran of the force, is on administrative duty while the shooting is investigated.

